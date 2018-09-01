Two people were killed after a motorcycle and a minivan collided in High Ridge, Mo. on Friday night.
Shyann Bellagamba, 24, and Trae Rollhouse, 25, died in a collision which happened on Highway 30 in High Ridge shortly before 7 p.m.
A woman was driving a 2005 Dodge Caravan and tried to turn onto Carol Park Road. Authorites said a Suzuki motorcycle driven eastbound by Rollhouse and Bellegamba collided with the rear-end of the minivan mid-turn.
Both Bellagamba and Rollhouse were pronounced dead on the scene by the North Jefferson County EMS personnel.
The driver of the minivan did not suffer any injuries.
