CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A street in Creve Coeur is closed due to a fatal accident that happened Wednesday afternoon.
Police confirm one person has died in the accident.
According to police, Decker Lane from Studt Ave to Old Ballas Road is closed as accident reconstruction crews respond to the scene.
The accident involves a motorcycle and a Ford Taurus.
Police say drivers should expect delays.
