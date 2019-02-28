ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 21-year-old and a 78-year-old were killed after colliding on Illinois Route 127 Wednesday afternoon.
According to police reports, Cimarron Gutierrez, 21, of Hillsboro was traveling southbound in a Toyota Sedan on Route 127 near West Ayers Rd. in Bond County. At approximately 4:09pm., Gutierrz crossed into the oncoming lane and struck Connie Linville, 78, of Greenville head-on.
Both drivers were pronounced deceased at the scene.
Police say this is an ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.