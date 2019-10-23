JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - One victim died and two others were injured when a car crashed into a tree near Cedar Hill Wednesday evening.
The accident happened just after 5:15 p.m. on Local Hillsboro Road near Woodland.
Police said one victim died and two others suffered serious injuries.
Other information was not immediately known.
