LINCOLN COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A Lincoln County woman is facing charges for allegedly abusing and neglecting dogs and other animals at her home.
Michele Hogarth-Dove is charged with two counts of animal abuse and six counts of animal neglect or abandonment.
Police say they started investigating on October 16 when they received a report that animals were being abused at Hogarth-Dove’s home in the 100 block of Bear Creek Trial.
When authorities went to her home on that day, they noticed several dogs outside without food or water and suffering from starvation. Other dogs had fresh wounds from fighting, police said.
Police got into contact with Hogarth-Dove later that day. Authorities say she told them her dogs were cared for and became uncooperative during questioning.
A week later, authorities obtained a search warrant for her home and seized 32 dogs, several birds, a rabbit and a dead horse.
Police say a health report from veterinarian determined the living animals that were seized were emaciated. A judge ordered them to be in the care of Humane Society.
Hogarth-Dove is being held in the Lincoln County Jail on $150,000 cash-only bond.
