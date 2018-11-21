ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in downtown St. Louis Wednesday.
Officers arrived to the area of Olive and 17th Streets around 3:30 p.m. after a report of shots fired in the area.
According to police, the man was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.
News 4 crews on the scene said the area was blocked off by police.
This is a developing story. News 4 will update as more information becomes available.
