ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – One person is dead following an early morning crash in St. Charles County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash occurred between a motorcycle and a tractor trailer at Highway D between Benne Road and Orrwood Lane near Defiance around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Highway D was closed following the crash. It is unknown when the lanes will reopen.
No other information has been released.
