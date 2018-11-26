ST. LOUIS, Mo (KMOV.com) -- Nine people died in traffic crashes statewide this past Thanksgiving weekend, authorities said.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reports there were 587 traffic crashes counted from 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 21 through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, November 25.
There were 108 injuries and 67 drug arrests during the same time period. Troopers also arrested 86 people for driving while intoxicated.
MSHP reports 17 people died during the 2017 Thanksgiving weekend, compared to the nine this year. Overall crashes and injuries are down statewide from last year’s Thanksgiving counting period.
One fatality occurred in each of the following areas over the past weekend: Lee’s Summit, Springfield, Jefferson City, Willow Springs and St. Joseph area. Four fatalities occurred in the Weldon Spring area.
The youngest of the fatalities is 18-year-old Tahkota T. Christiansen of Richmond, Missouri. The oldest fatality was 62-year-old Clara I. Silva of New Franklin, Missouri.
