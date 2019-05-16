ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A police investigation shut down the mainline to the Poplar Street Bridge from Illinois early Thursday morning.
Shortly after 5 a.m., Illinois State Police told News 4 two left lanes were closed in addition to the ramp to Route 3 from southbound Interstate 55. About 90 minutes later, all lanes reopened to traffic but the ramp remained closed.
News 4 Photographer Mark Griffin was driving the route and said he spotted a body under the upper deck of the two left lanes of the bridge. Skyzoom4 was over the scene and saw a motorcycle that appeared to have crashed above where the body was found.
News 4 Traffic Anchor Laura Hettiger is advising drivers to take to the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge or the Eads Bridge to get into downtown St. Louis.
Authorities have said they are investigating a crash at the location.
No other information has been released.
