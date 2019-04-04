ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – One person was killed during a Thursday morning crash in unincorporated St. Louis County.
The two-car crash occurred around 6 a.m. at Page Avenue and North Warson Road.
Skyzoom4 was over the crash scene and saw one car overturned in a parking lot and the other car crashed nearby.
About 40 minutes after News 4 crews arrived at the crash scene, St. Louis County Police Department officials said one person had died.
The driver of the other vehicle reportedly sustained minor injuries.
Accident reconstruction crews have been called to the scene.
No other information has been released.
