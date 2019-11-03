NORTH ST. LOUIS ( KMOV.com) -- An accident reconstruction team is investigating an overnight crash that left a woman dead Sunday.
Around 1 a.m., four people arrived at an area hospital after being in a two-car crash near Kingshighway and Highland.
Police said the victim was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.
Limited details surrounding the crash have been released.
