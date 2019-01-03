ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two men are dead and one is in critical condition after a triple shooting in north St. Louis.
Police responded to a call in the 5700 block of Minerva just after 1:30 p.m., and found two victims dead at the scene.
The third victim was taken to an area hospital where they are critical condition.
No information has been released on what led to the shooting or how many people are involved. Homicide investigators have been requested.
The two killings are the first of 2019 in St. Louis.
