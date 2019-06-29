CEDAR HILL, Mo. ( KMOV.com) -- Authorities in Jefferson County have ended an hour-long search for a gunman that was on the loose near Cedar Hill.
Officials told News 4 that deputies responded after a report of shots fired near the area of Highway NN and Dutch Creek. Just before 10 a.m., Sheriff Dave Marshak confirmed one person died following the incident near a burning house.
As of 11:30 a.m., police said the gunman was found dead by the Jefferson County's SWAT team.
No description of the suspect has been released. Deputies shut down Highway NN at Highway 30 near the Mobil Gas station.
Limited information leading up to the incident is yet known.
This is a developing story. News 4 will update as more information becomes available.
