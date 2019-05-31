FRONTENAC, Mo. (KMOV.com) - One person died and as many as six were injured in an accident on that happened on eastbound I-64 near Spoede Friday night.
The accident happened just before 8:00 p.m. between the Spoede and Lindbergh exits. Several cars were involved.
Multiple emergency vehicles are on-scene. Information on the surviving victims was not immediately known.
All but one lane of eastbound I-64 is closed.
