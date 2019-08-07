ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two people were killed and a third critically injured in a shooting that resulted in a crash and car fire near I-70 Wednesday.
Police said the shooting happened near Plover and Bircher. A vehicle then fled, and crashed into a barricade along I-70 and Bircher.
The third victim was taken to the a hospital.
The accident had two lanes I-70 closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.