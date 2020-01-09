TROY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A pedestrian was hit by a car in Troy, Missouri Thursday morning.
Police Chief Jeff Taylor told News 4 the incident occurred at Cherry Blossom and 3rd Street before 7:30 a.m. According to the City of Troy, at least one person has been pronounced dead.
Drivers are being urged to avoid the area while Missouri State Highway Patrol investigators are on the scene.
This story will be updated as information develops.
