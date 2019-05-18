ST. ANN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- One person is dead after a motorcycle collided with a vehicle in St. Ann shutting down the intersection at St. Charles Rock Rd. and Cypress Saturday afternoon.
Sources say two people were on the motorcycle when it crashed into an SUV. Both were taken to the hospital where the passenger later died.
The drivers condition is unknown.
This is a developing story and News4 is working to learn more details.
