ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- One person is dead after a motorcycle crash on Highway 364.
Authorities said the crash happened on westbound 364 near Interstate 64/40.
The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved, and reportedly went of off the road on the ramp from westbound 364 to westbound 64.
The driver was killed and the ramp is closed while crews investigate.
News 4 is headed to the scene and will bring you more information as the story develops.
