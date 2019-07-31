ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – One person is dead after a fire broke out at a home in Alton Wednesday, according to fire officials.
The fire broke out before 5 a.m. in the 400 block of Monument Avenue.
The identity of the deceased has not been released.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
No other details have been made available. This story will be updated as information develops.
