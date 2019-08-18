ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) --- A two-car crash on Interstate 70 in St. Charles left one dead and two seriously injured early Sunday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a Nissan Pathfinder was stalled in the right lane on Interstate 70 near the Blanchette Bridge around 3:15 a.m. when it was rear-ended by a Pontiac Grand AM.
The Pathfinder struck a pedestrian, later identified as 50-year-old Darrell Gleason, who was walking along the highway.
Danny Reeves, the 52-year-old driver of the Pontiac Grand AM, was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say 51-year-old Tonya Reeves was a passenger inside the car and was seriously injured during the crash.
Both Reeves and Gleason were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Police said there was not a driver inside the Nissan Pathfinder when they arrived.
