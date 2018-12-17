KINLOCH, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two people are dead following an apparent carjacking in north St. Louis County early Monday morning.
Just before 2 a.m., a carjacking reportedly occurred on Tuttle Street and Smith Court in Kinloch, police on the scene told News 4. When officers arrived, a man was dead and a woman was fatally injured, she later died while being transported to the hospital.
Both of the deceased were shot.
According to St. Louis County police, the two who were killed were inside a vehicle with a woman and 3-year-old. Police said they do not currently know if the victims were inside the vehicle or outside of it when they were fatally shot.
Officials on the scene told News 4 they are still searching for the light-colored Mercedes that was taken during the carjacking.
Anyone with information regarding the double homicide is urged to contact CrimeStoppers or the St. Louis County Police Department.
No other information regarding the incident have been released.
