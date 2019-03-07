JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - An Ameren utility truck crashed into an apartment building after it was hit by another car near Hillsboro on Thursday afternoon.
Police said the accident happened near the intersection of Highway 21 and Maclenzie Ridge around 4:30 p.m.
At least one person is dead, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol authorities.
Police said the driver who died was driving erratically and hit the Ameren bucket truck, causing it to crash into the apartment building. The driver then spun out and hit another car.
There were two Ameren workers in the bucket truck, but it was reported that neither were injured.
Nobody inside the apartment building was injured.
