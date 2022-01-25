DEA St. Louis Division broke a fentanyl seizure record in 2021

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Drug Enforcement Administration St. Louis Division broke a fentanyl seizure record in 2021.
The agency reported nearly 188 kilograms of fentanyl were seized through Missouri, Kansas and southern Illinois. Agents and task force officers also seized 1,848 kilograms and methamphetamine, the most in the division’s history, and 73 kilograms of heroin. In addition, 347 weapons were seized.
“With overdose deaths soaring nationwide, the DEA’s efforts to seize illegal drugs, the illegal proceeds, and the guns associated with these violent enterprises is more important than ever,” said Special Agent in Charge Todd Zimmerman. “The credit goes to our agents, task force officers, and the staff who support them. We’ll continue to do our part to prevent drug trafficking organizations from profiting from their criminal activities and causing harm in our communities.”
In 2020, the division seized 82 kilograms of fentanyl.
