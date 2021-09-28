ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Drug Enforcement Agency is sounding the alarm about an increase in fake prescription pills flooding the country.
Agents said the pills are being marketed as legitimate prescription pills but may actually contain lethal amounts of fentanyl. People who illegally purchase the pills may be buying something that is 50 times more powerful than heroin.
"We're seeing these drug trafficking organizations putting fentanyl in counterfeit pills such as oxycodone, Xanax or Percocet’s. So, they're replicating these pharmaceutical drugs, they're putting fentanyl in there,” said DEA St. Louis Division Special Agent in Charge Todd Zimmerman.
The agency has seized over 179 kilograms of fentanyl this year. That’s more than twice as much as last year.
