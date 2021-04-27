ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Drug Enforcement Administration has launched Project Wave Breaker to stop the flood of deadly fentanyl.
The initiative will direct interdiction, enforcement and outreach efforts to the DEA St. Louis Division, which includes the states of Missouri and Kansas, as well as southern Illinois, to stop the flow of fentanyl. It will also employ analytical intelligence assets to target the activities of Mexican transnational criminal organizations, which the DEA said are the primary suppliers and distributors of illicit fentanyl and fentanyl substances in the country.
“DEA St. Louis Division sits at the crossroads of America, with illegal drugs being moved to Chicago and the Northeast, as well as ending up in our neighborhoods,” said Special Agent in Charge Todd Zimmerman, head of the St. Louis Division. “Fentanyl has caused more deaths and more disruption to families than any drug in my time with the DEA. People should be aware of how dangerous it is, and why the DEA will continue to use every resource available to identify those who are contributing to the crisis.”
In addition to St. Louis, Project Wave Breaker will take place in Phoenix, New York, San Diego, New England, Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, San Francisco, Houston and El Paso. The divisions that are part of the initiative are credited with seizing 85 percent of all synthetic opioids by DEA in 2020.
