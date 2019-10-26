ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – In honor of the DEA's National Take Back Initiative, locals can safely get rid of unwanted or unused prescription medicines --- including vaping products.
The 10th annual event will be begin at 10 a.m. and will end around 2 p.m. at several locations across Missouri and Illinois Saturday. The DEA said the goals of the event are to simply raise awareness and to remove temptations from homes and medicine cabinets.
Locals can drop off the drugs at the following locations with no questions asked and do not have to show identification.
According to the agency, 72,000 deaths in the U.S. last year were related to opioids.
Now with dozen of vaping deaths being investigated, the DEA says its accepting vape pens and cartridges for the first time.
"The DEA understands and recognizes there is a growing concern around the country regarding teen vaping, several widely reported deaths and hospitalizations that have occurred from teen vaping so we just saw it as another opportunity for us to take a healthy step forward," said Terry Davis of the DEA.
During the past 10 years, more than six tons of prescription medicine has been turned in during that time and have been incinerated.
The St. Louis County Police Department is making a dozen locations available for residents to drop-off unused or unwanted prescription drugs.
Click on this link to find a location near you.
The event is scheduled on Saturday October, 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:
- North County Recreational Complex: 2577 Redman Road, St. Louis, MO 63136
- City of Green Park City Hall: 11100 Mueller Road #2, Green Park, MO 63123
- Grantwood Village City Hall: 1 Missionary Ridge, St. Louis, MO 63123
- Village of Marlborough City Hall: 7826 Wimbledon, Marlborough, MO 63119
- South County Precinct: 323 Sappington Barracks, St. Louis, MO 63125
- City of Fenton Precinct Station: 625 New Smizer Mill Road, Fenton MO 63026
- West County Precinct: 232 Vance Road, Valley Park, MO 63088
- City of Twin Oaks City Hall: 1381 Big Bend Boulevard Suite F, Twin Oaks, MO 63021
- Valley Park City Hall: 320 Benton Street, Valley Park, MO 63088
- City of Jennings Precinct: 5445 Jennings Station Road, Jennings, MO 63136
- Central County Precinct: 1333 Ashby Road, St. Louis, MO 63132
- Wildwood Precinct City Hall: 16860 Main Street, Wildwood, MO 63040
