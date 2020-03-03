DE SOTO, Mo. (KMOV.com) - 56-year old Pete Andersen, of the Seattle area, liked to go square dancing with his wife, Tammy Anderson. A friend of theirs, Michele Shanklin of De Soto, told News 4 that Pete died on Monday from complications caused by the coronavirus.
"It's a great shock for her and her family and for me," said Shanklin.
Shanklin said her friend, Tammy, told her that Pete started feeling ill a couple of weeks ago. She said Pete thought it was just a common virus until he had trouble breathing and went to the hospital on Wednesday, where he was diagnosed with COVID-19.
But Shanklin said Pete expected to fully recover and even joked on Facebook about being in the hospital.
After his death, Shanklin said Tammy and their teenage children can't properly mourn because they're being quarantined in their own home.
"She can't leave, she can't do anything. The health department dropped off a bunch of food and supplies for them because they can't go anywhere," said Shanklin.
Health authorities in Washington state now say 9 people in the Seattle area have died from coronavirus. Shanklin said doctors haven't determined how Pete contracted the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.