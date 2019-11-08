JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A De Soto woman was killed when her car hit a tree in Jefferson County Thursday night.
Debbie Drzewiecki was driving a 2002 Ford Focus on northbound Highway 21 north of the 181.2 mile marker when the vehicle went off the road, struck a concrete ditch, overturned and then hit a tree around 7 p.m.
The 32-year-old was pronounced dead at the crash scene. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, she was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.