DE SOTO, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Every heavy rain brings fears of flash flooding for those in De Soto. There's new momentum to protect residents before the next big flood comes.
James Mayfield has lived in a neighborhood on the east side of De Soto, near the Joachim Creek, for 10 years. The neighborhood has been the scene of several floods in recent years, so he prepared a plan for any future flooding.
"You have to have a plan because you will get flooded again. Don't know where or when but guarantee you'll be flooded," he said.
Recently, the City of De Soto secured a $104,500 community development block grant. In addition, the city secured several other grants, for a total of $181,220 that will be used to address the community's flooding problems.
"That's going to be used to hire a professional consultant for planning purposes," said Todd Melkus, the city manager for De Soto.
Melkus explained that the professional consultant will help the city plan for any future buyouts of homes in the flood zone, as well as plan for replacement housing for those bought out. The consultant will help plan green infrastructure to replace the homes.
A study mapped the flood plane along the Joachim Creek and found there are 229 structures inside the flood zone. In the recent years, the flooding has been in a limited area. Three weeks ago, a couple of apartments were evacuated because a branch of the Joachim Creek spilled out of its banks but the last major flood along the creek was in 2016.
Since then, a stream gauge was installed to give residents an early warning. A survey is now underway now to find out how many residents would want a buyout. Melkus said the study is an important step to ever get approval from FEMA for funds to do a buyout of homes.
"We think that anytime you have a plan, FEMA likes to see that. Instead of just asking for millions of dollars and not knowing what the results are going to be, I would have to think that there's a very large benefit to having a plan," said Melkus.
An advocacy group called Citizens Committee For Flood Relief has been fighting to raise awareness and secure funding to help flood victims. Members of the group were pleased the city was taking the next step toward an eventual buyout.
"It's not fair to live like these people do," said Susan Liley of Citizens Committee For Flood Relief.
