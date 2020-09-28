DE SOTO, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Starting Monday, October 5th, the De Soto #73 Public School District will reduce the number of days of in-person classes from five to four.
"I think it's a good thing for the teachers and the students are young, they'll adjust," said parent Greg Cobb.
The change is partly due to staffing issues and partly due to the heavy workload that teachers have, according to superintendent Dr. Josh Isaacson.
"It's a lot more to plan for virtual lessons and on site. I've got about 600 virtual students and 1,800 on site students," said Isaacson.
The same teachers who are doing classroom instruction are also responsible for the instructing the students doing virtual learning. Some teachers have said they're struggling to keep up with the workload.
"I have talked with several teachers who are friends of mine. They are so overworked," said Melissa Belleville.
With the schedule change, all students will do virtual learning on Monday, and in-class learning will be Tuesday through Friday.
Another big factor in deciding to go to a four-day week is staffing issues caused by employees who are in quarantine.
"It's not just teachers in the classroom but it's individuals that drive buses and they clean rooms and those sorts of things. So, when we have that many folks out, we do have substitutes, but sometimes it's hard to to fill every one of those unique positions," said Isaacson.
Last week, 25 employees with the district were in quarantine because of possible exposure to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Also last week, 251 students were out of school because they were being quarantined at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.