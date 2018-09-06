De SOTO, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Residents in De Soto are readying themselves for the possibility of flooding ahead of this weekend’s storms.
The town has been hit hard by flash floods in recent years, and this time around, they're determined to prepare as much as possible.
Already volunteers are filling sandbags to protect homes and businesses.If they do experience flooding, some people could lose their homes. However emergency officials are planning and preparing so they don't lose any residents.
Ruby McCord has been through four significant floods since 2013. Now, she's packing again with the possibility another flood could force her to evacuate.
"I just didn't think I would have to be doing this again,” McCord said. “It’s the fear we're all going through right now."
There are 100 homes, 13 businesses and two churches in the danger zone if Joachim Creek spills out of its banks. City leaders and citizens met Thursday morning to make plans. The toughest call will be when to evacuate.
“We want people out before the water gets to the houses. We don't want to pull them out of the houses when the water's there," said De Soto police chief Jeff McCreary.
A lot's riding on the risk of another flood. If those with flood insurance have three claims, they'll lose their flood insurance. And federal housing rules could keep some from coming back to their homes if the amount of damage from this flood, and the previous ones, goes over a certain threshold.
"When you hit the 50 percent mark of the assessed value of the home, the house has to be condemned," explained Paula Arbuthnot with the Citizen’s Committee for Flood Relief. "Anytime there's a rain, we're all in a panic trying to figure out, is this the one that's going to finally destroy my home?"
Arbuthnot and two other women started the Citizens Committee for Flood Relief. They raised awareness about the flood risk from the Joachim Creek.
Now citizens are engaged and officials are doing more to help. Many met in the morning to prepare resources and put first responders on alert.
Thanks to the committee's urging the Army Corp of Engineers is doing a study about the causes of frequent flooding and possible solutions. That study will hopefully determine once and for all whether a new bridge over the Jaochim Creek is to blame for an increase in flooding events.
The study is expected to be finished in the spring of next year.
Arbuthnot's group also convinced the U.S. Geological Survey to install a gauge in the joachim creek and the city and county to pay for it.
"We've got an early warning system that will let us know, hey the creek's coming up, the creek's coming up, it's time to leave. And that's big," she said.
The city’s preparations will continue up until the storm, and residents are hoping the early start can help protect them from another brutal flood.
