DE SOTO, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The De Soto Police Department is looking for three people who may be connected to a home invasion and assault earlier this month.
On June 19, the three people allegedly broke into a house looking for someone who wasn’t there. The one man who was inside the home at the time was assaulted and stabbed, according to police. The man's injuries were described as serious but not life threatening.
Wednesday, police released a surveillance camera photo that was taken prior to the home invasion at a store where the individuals allegedly stole a bag of cable (zip) ties.
Those with any information are asked to call the De Soto Police Department at 636-586-8891 and ask for a detective.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.