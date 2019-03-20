DE SOTO, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The De Soto Police Department has released several surveillance photos of a police impersonator and is asking for the public’s help identifying the man.
"We're just appealing to the public to see if anybody knows who the guy is and we can find out what he's up to," said Police Chief Jeff McCreary.
According to McCreary, the man was seen shopping at Walmart in the 12800 block of Highway 21 last Thursday. In the photos, the police impostor can be seen wearing a polo style shirt with a De Soto Police Department badge on the front and the word “POLICE” on the back.
McCreary said an off-duty police dispatcher was in the store at the time and didn’t recognize the man or the shirt he was wearing.
"It is not an official shirt we give to employees. As a matter of fact, we've checked with some long-term employees and that shirt is something they've never seen,” said McCreary.
The police impersonator can also be seen in the photos wearing a handgun in a holster on his side and another handgun is tucked into his waistband on his back. Police don’t know if the man dressed as an officer to get recognition or if he plans to impersonate an officer as a cover to commit crimes.
“But I think in the interest of public safety, we need to find out," said McCreary.
In Missouri, impersonating a police officer is a Class A misdemeanor and is punishable by up to one year in prison a fine of up to $2,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.