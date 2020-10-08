JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com)— A man was killed in a Wednesday afternoon crash in Jefferson County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Danny Hickman was killed when his GMC Savannah crashed into a concrete storm culvert and overturned just before 2:30 p.m. on Dry Fork Road south of Route T. The 58-year-old was partially ejected in the crash.
Hickman, of De Soto, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, officials said.
