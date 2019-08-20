ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A De Soto man was killed when his motorcycle crashed in St. Francois County Monday night.
According to the Missouri state Highway Patrol, Christin Pinkley, 38, was driving a 2008 Honda CBR1000 along Highway 47 when it went off the right side of the roadway and hit a sign near Old Cadet Road around 9:40 p.m.
Officials said Pinkley was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the crash scene.
No other information has been released.
