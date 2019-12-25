JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A De Soto, Missouri man was killed on Christmas Day after a crash on the northbound lanes of Interstate 55 in Jefferson County.
The crash was reported around 2:16 p.m. on Interstate 55 in Barnhart near Route M. .
The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) said Leon Barnett was driving his 1995 Yamaha motorcycle in the third lane when an SUV driver merged from the second lane and hit him from behind.
MSHP said Barnett was driving slow when the SUV hit him. Barnett was 48 years old.
All northbound lanes were closed for almost three hours.
