ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A De Soto man was killed in a Saturday night ATV crash in Jefferson County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 37-year-old Stephen Gann, was driving a 2006 Honda ATV along Laguna Palma Road south of Charter Church Road when it hit an animal and overturned around 7:15 p.m.
The crash report states that after overturning, Gann was ejected from the vehicle.
Gann was pronounced dead at the crash scene.
