IRON COUNTY, Mo. ( KMOV.com) --- Authorities have identified a 39-year-old man who died after falling into the Snow Hollow Lake in Iron County on Easter Sunday
Zachary Daughtery, 39, of De Soto, Mo., was fishing from the stern pedestal seat of his boat in the lake just before 10:30 a.m. when he suffered a seizure.
Daughtery fell overboard into the water and did not resurface, officials say.
Just before 6 p.m., he was pronounced dead at the scene.
No additional information has been released.
