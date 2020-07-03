DE SOTO, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A lieutenant and fire marshal has died after responding to a structure fire in De Soto last week.
The De Soto Rural Fire Protection District said Fire Marshal Ronald Wehlage, Jr. died on Tuesday, June 30 from a cardiac issue after he responded to a fire on Saturday, June 27.
"Please keep Ron’s family, friends, and our De Soto Rural family in your thoughts and prayers as we deal with this sudden loss," the fire district said in a Facebook post.
Visitation for Wehlage is scheduled for July 7 between 4 and 8 p.m. at the Mahn Funeral Home in De Soto. The fire district is asking people who wish to attend to wear a mask.
Wehlage had been a firefighter for more than 22 years and with the De Soto Rural Fire Protection District for more than 18 years.
