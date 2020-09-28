CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV) -- Last season, De Smet won state championships in soccer and football and this year they were hoping for the opportunity to defend their titles.
The soccer team will get a chance with their first game scheduled at home Tuesday, but the football team is still sidelined.
The Spartans have decided though to follow in the footsteps of other local schools in the area and schedule football games outside of St. Louis County.
"To be able to get back out there and defend a State Championship is huge for those kids," said De Smet Athletic Director John Pukala.
For Pukala, it's the first time in 33 years that he isn't drawing up plays for the Spartans' football team in late September.
"There's a lot of frustration you know," said Pukala. "It's weird for me too because I'm also the offensive coordinator for the football team that's something I've been doing my whole life."
Instead he, like many other athletic directors in St. Louis County, are trying to make a condensed soccer schedule on the fly and find a way for their football team to get back on the field.
"Trying to recreate everything and get it fit into four weeks it's been a little testy," said Pukala. "But we got it ironed out I think. We're going to go over the St. Charles County and Jefferson County and try to get some football games in so that we can compete in the state playoffs."
De Smet has found their first opponent for football, they're going to play CBC on October 10th in Festus.
"If we can get three games in before the playoffs we'll do it," said Pukala. "If it's only two or if it's only one we want to make sure that these kids have a chance to play."
Pukala hopes that they'll be able to play at home soon. He wishes that County Executive Dr. Sam Page would give student-athletes and their parents the opportunity to decide if they want to play or not.
"We just want to give our parents a choice for what they're going to do with their kids and that's what we're doing," said Pukala. " We're giving parents the opportunity to make sure that they can make those decisions and I think he should do that as well."
De Smet soccer will play their first home game Tuesday against Vianney at 6 p.m.
