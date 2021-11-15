CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- It's been just over 24 hours since three West County teens were killed in a fiery car crash that happened early Sunday morning.

The teens were identified as 16-year-old Cole Anello, 15-year-old Rhegan Sajben and 15-year-old Jacob Keifer. Sajben and Keifer attended Marquette High School. Anello went to De Smet High School. Monday, hundreds of students went back to both schools feeling a void of those students who are no longer there. Teachers, now trying to explain, grieve and help other students get through this tremendous loss.

Families, friends continue to grieve following death of 3 teens in West County crash Gayla Sajben describes her youngest daughter, Rhegan as a beautiful, shy teen who had so much life ahead of her.

"It's an awesome chance to get to have a kid like Cole. As a teacher, you can't ask for more than what he would give," Alex Hall said.

Hall's a theology teacher at De Smet High School. He's known Cole Anello since before he even started his freshman year, then had him in several courses.

"I can remember him coming into school at freshman orientation and talking to him, then I got to have him as a first year freshman," Hall said.

Hall described Anello as funny, quirky, and having an addictive energy everyone in the room latched onto. In class, Hall said Anello was always asking questions, helping other kids and brightening up the room. On the field, Anello excelled at lacrosse and soccer. Hall said he was grateful and loving.

"Not a day went by where Cole left my room without saying thank you, and in a world where kids rush off to this, rush off to that, he never missed it, and that's what I missed today is not hearing him say thank you when we ended class," Hall explained.

Friends of Anello already miss him as well. Many of them, not ready to talk about Anello or the accident on camera, but sending News 4 messages discussing their favorite memories with him. One friend telling us that Anello knew everyone. He was always inclusive and the type of friend you always wanted to be around. Many saying Anello brought a light to every room and always had a smile on his face. One friend just talked to Anello Friday night, both of them expressing they needed to hang out and catch up soon.

"I would want people to remember Cole for giving, for giving so much. Giving to his team, giving to his teammates, giving to his classmates, giving to me," Hall said.

Anello's memory now living on at De Smet and in the West County community. His cross, standing tall beside his friends Jake Keifer and Rhegan Sajben. Hall said he's continuing to talk to his students about love, something he mentioned in class first thing Monday.

"I love every one of you guys, and there's one student that I don't get to say that to," Hall said.

If you'd like to contribute to Cole Anello's family, click here. To help out the Keifer family, click here. And for the Sajben family, click here.