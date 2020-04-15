ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)- Local high school athletes are still getting used to the idea of no spring sports. Last week, Missouri Governor Mike Parson ordered schools to close for the rest of the school year which means teams like De Smet baseball won't be able to play this year.
Spartans head coach Dave Stewart was looking forward to one last ride with his 11 seniors.
“We had a senior-heavy class,” said Stewart. “That's the tough part. I think I speak for a lot of high school coaches that at the high school level were there for relationships.”
Not having the opportunity to defend their Class 5 state title is a tough reality for the close group of upperclassmen.
“It was fast and it was kind of shocking,” said senior Alex Logusch. “It took everyone a little bit of time to kind of adjust and react to what was going on.”
The Spartans had bigger plans other than repeating as state champs. They were looking forward to honoring their teammate Brendon Sei who passed away last fall.
“This season was going to be for him,” said senior Tom Chiapel. “On our jerseys we actually did get a patch for him. We were going to make this season for him and his family so there was definitely a lot more excitement going into it.”
Although they weren’t able to finish the season together on the field, the senior group has remained bonded online as they hope to see each other again soon.
“I think right now we're all still in shock,” said Chiapel. “But right now we're all just waiting it out and just wondering when this is going to end and when we're going to be able to see each other again.”
