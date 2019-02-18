FORISTELL, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A boil advisory is in place for residents in a St. Charles County city.
Saturday, officials said they were repairing a leak near the Foristell water tower. That night, the water company put out a boil advisory.
Officials said residents may experience lower than normal water pressure and a difference in water quality.
It is unknown when the boil advisory will be lifted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.