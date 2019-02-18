Faucet Water Generic
FORISTELL, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A boil advisory is in place for residents in a St. Charles County city.

Saturday, officials said they were repairing a leak near the Foristell water tower. That night, the water company put out a boil advisory.

 Officials said residents may experience lower than normal water pressure and a difference in water quality.

It is unknown when the boil advisory will be lifted.

