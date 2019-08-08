ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) –Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed has issued a statement after St. Louis County officers received body cameras.
A day after St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar spoke to News 4 regarding the new cameras, Reed spoke out about the effort to receive body cameras for officers in the City of St. Louis.
In his statement, Reed said discussion regarding body cameras began following Michael Brown’s shooting in Ferguson almost five years ago. Two years ago, the Board of Estimate & Apportionment unanimously voted and agreed to move forward with a free trial of body cameras for 50 of the city’s officers. He also stated that a committee was formed to seek out proposals for a permanent solution.
Reed’s statement goes on to state his disappointment that the city remains at a standstill on body cameras while surrounding municipalities take steps forward. He also urged residents who think the city should have body cameras to contact Mayor Lyda Krewson’s office and request the RFP committee to resume and move the process forward.
Read Reed’s complete statement below:
The entire body camera discussion began in our own backyard after the Mike Brown shooting in Ferguson almost 5 years ago. On Sept. 20, 2017, the Board of Estimate & Apportionment unanimously voted and agreed to move forward with a free trial of body cameras for 50 City police officers. We then voted to form a RFP committee to seek out proposals for a permanent solution.
687 days later, the City of St. Louis still does not have body cameras. It took St. Louis County less than three months to sign a contract and begin the roll out.
I am disappointed that our surrounding municipalities are taking steps forward to improve the safety of residents and officers. Yet, the City is at a standstill.
If residents still want to see body cameras in our City, I am asking they reach out to the Mayor’s Office and request the RFP committee to resume and move the process forward.
687 days is long enough.
