SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Just 10 days before Illinois is set to start Phase 1B of administering COVID-19 vaccines, a more contagious strain of the virus has been found in the state.
Gov. JB Pritzker confirmed reports that the new strain was found in the Chicago area.
Illinois will start to vaccinate residents who fall in the 1B category on January 25, Pritzker also announced.
READ: Missouri activates Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccinations
In Illinois, those 65 and older and others in vulnerable populations fall under category 1B. The first vaccinations will be given at Walgreens and appointments must be made online for any vaccinations given at pharmacies.
Pritzker says the state will soon be launching a "COVID-19 Administration Plan Website" before Phase 1B vaccinations start.
Illinois will also begin to open mass vaccination sites next week. The sites will include pharmacies, doctors offices, large employers and others. The National Guard will help at the sites, Pritkzer says, and the guard is already working with St. Clair County health officials.
Pritzker is urging people to be patient because the vaccine supply is still limited.
Some regions of Illinois will soon see restrictions eased, but that does not include the Metro East which will stay in Tier 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.