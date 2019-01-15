News 4 checked out St. Louis sidewalks Tuesday after the weekend’s snow storm and found ways you can get help.
Downtown almost all walkways are clear and residents News 4 spoke to were happy with the response.
“It’s clearer now,” said Jacq Craig. “It was a bit messy a couple days ago,” she added.
Others hope with early notice of another possible storm crews will be able to remain proactive on the streets and sidewalks.
“Maybe more proactive, getting salt down beforehand,” said Michael Durham. “We had a lot of notice this last go-around so a little more proactivity would help,” he added.
In the Central West End News 4 found more snow-covered side streets.
Covered walkways can be a major obstacle for people with mobility disabilities.
“It’s important to understand that people with mobility disabilities need smooth, flat surfaces to wheel on, or walk on safely so throwing down salt, cutting wider paths with your snow shovel will keep those people from riding in the streets,” said Colleen Kelly Starkloff.
Kelly Starkloff founded the Starkloff Disability Institute with her late husband.
She also stressed the importance of people who clear snow to be mindful of where they pile it up.
“I wish snow companies, people going out shoveling the snow, would think about the fact somebody with a disability might be needing to park in a space that’s designated, try to put that snow somewhere else,” she added.
Kelly Starkloff adds the city street department put out a notice before the storm for neighbors to be mindful and help other neighbors with snow removal. She adds that a little thoughtfulness can make a huge impact for people who use wheel chairs, walkers or scooters.
“A little thoughtfulness on the people who are clearing snow would really be a big advantage to ten percent of our population,” said Kelly Starkloff.
A spokesman for St. Louis City said if you have a problem area you can report it to the Citizen Service Bureau.
You can contact them at 314-622-4800, or you can tweet a complaint to @stlcsb.
The city spokesman added that citizens play a huge role in snow removal after a storm and you can find more information on the city’s website.
