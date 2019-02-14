BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – School will go on Friday at Belleville West High School despite rumors of threats circulating online.
Belleville police and the school district told News 4 Wednesday night they have investigated the threats. Both organizations said they do not believe the threats are credible.
The threats come days after a student allegedly brought a loaded gun to the campus. That 15-year-old is facing charges of unlawful use of a weapon on school grounds, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon without a FOID car, unlawful possession of a firearm and unauthorized possession or storage of weapons.
