SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Adam Smith discovered a dead baby in his mother’s freezer days after she died of cancer.
READ: Baby found dead in St. Louis home may have been in freezer for 2 decades
He said he found the baby Saturday and as of Wednesday he’s still waiting to learn more.
Smith said he was living with his mom to help care for her after she was diagnosed with cancer in January. He said after she died he became curious what was inside a box in the freezer that he remembers being there for decades.
“All I can say is that box has been there my whole life and 37 years is a long time,” Smith said.
Smith said when he looked inside he found an infant in a pink blanket.
News 4 saw two officers leave the apartment on Wednesday afternoon. Smith said an investigator wanted to do a final walk through the apartment before he moved out.
Smith said he had to be out of the apartment by Wednesday night.
He's desperate to find a home for his mom’s two cats. He said he can’t keep them once he moves out.
“That would be the biggest relief in the world right now if I could find them a home today, it’s my last day,” said Smith.
News 4 has been told a vet in Sunset Hills is neutering the cats and checking them out for free on Thursday, but then the cats will immediately need to find a new home.
If you’re interested in adopting the cats, one a 7 or 8-month-old and a 7-month-old, you can contact Adam Smith.
Now, the apartment he is leaving behind is just a reminder of his recent discovery.
Smith believes the baby in the freezer is his sister.
News 4 asked the St. Louis Medical Examiners Office for an update, but they said they cannot comment because it is an active investigation.
St. Louis police said there are no new updates at this time.
Smith shared more details about his mother Barbara.
“She’s always had a secretive life that’s another thing that’s getting to me,” Smith said.
Smith said his mother grew up in Florissant and attended St. Thomas Aquinas High School. He said she worked as a mail carrier and then in restaurants before he was born, but she stopped working when he arrived.
“She always told me she had to quit working to take care of me because she didn’t have anybody else,” said Smith.
Smith’s family made a GoFundMe account for their mother before her death. It reads in part: “Barbara was diagnosed in January with small cell cancer, stage 4. This weekend she has taken a turn for the worse and is now on life support.”
The account was updated writing, “Barbara has passed peacefully in her sleep”.
Adam Smith said he has a living older sister in the St. Louis region. He said after the discovery of the baby he’s learned from family members he may have even more siblings and is working on figuring out the details.
“I’m finding out more information, little stories and my mother is not the person I thought she was,” said Smith.
