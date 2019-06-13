ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Little baby Tarasenko is joining in all the Stanley Cup fun.
Vladimir Tarasenko shared a photo of his 6-day-old baby boy inside Lord Stanley.
Baby Tarasenko was born two days before Game 6.
The Tarasenko's have not announced the baby's name yet.
