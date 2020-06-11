ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The widow of retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn delivered a 'thank you' message to the community Thursday and said "we must do better."
Sgt. Ann Dorn of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department was surrounded by family as she made her way to the podium at the police department headquarters.
She talked about the love and support the family has received from the community since her husband's death while protecting a pawn shop during the night of violent looting across St. Louis last week.
“He dedicated his life to the City of St. Louis, retiring at rank of captain after 38 years of service. Then as chief of Moline Acres for 6 years. Friend, mentor, co-worker and guardian.”
Sgt. Dorn’s remarks came one day after her husband’s funeral service.
“His life was senselessly taken from me, from us, by an opportunist who had no regard for human life or for wrong,” she said, holding back tears at times. “This didn't have to happen but it must have been God's plan for David. We need to come together as a community and do better. We need to teach our young people that life is very precious. We as a family are going to be taking some time to focus our attention on healing. That's very important as we move forward.”
Dorn thanked the police department and circuit attorney’s office for its work on the case. David Dorn left behind five children and ten grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.